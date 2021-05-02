Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price raised by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.14.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,458,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $83,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

