Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

