Loews (L) to Release Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

NYSE:L opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

