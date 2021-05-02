Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.11.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.88. 1,508,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,636. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

