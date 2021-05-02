Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $119.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.13.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Logitech International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Logitech International by 357.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. 1,508,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,636. Logitech International has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

