Loop Capital Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $250.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $203.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.