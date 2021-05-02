Loopring Trading Up 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $719.15 million and $75.67 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.00853888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.04 or 0.08617659 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

