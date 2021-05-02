Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

