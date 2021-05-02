LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LSI Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

