LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 928,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 452,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,982. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

