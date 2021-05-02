Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LMGDF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

