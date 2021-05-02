Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

