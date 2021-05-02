Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $55.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $55,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

