Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $9.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,549,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,849,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $496.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

