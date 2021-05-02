Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) PT Raised to $27.00

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $615.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 210.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

