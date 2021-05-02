MA Private Wealth Invests $241,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $413,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,622,000 after buying an additional 207,845 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.