MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE MDA opened at $56.14 on Thursday.

About MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE

Maxar Technologies, Inc provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The firm operates through the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments.

