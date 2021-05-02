Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.40 million. On average, analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.