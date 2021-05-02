Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Lisa J. Korner Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00.

Shares of MMP opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 285,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

