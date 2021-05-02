Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.200 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

