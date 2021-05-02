Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

