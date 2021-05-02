ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ManTech International worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

