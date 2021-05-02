Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 521,139 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

