MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report sales of $196.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.26 million and the highest is $202.63 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $786.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $810.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $890.78 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $925.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.46. The stock had a trading volume of 272,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.38 and its 200 day moving average is $539.18. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $434.33 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

