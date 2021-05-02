Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.56 and its 200-day moving average is $345.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.01 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.85.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

