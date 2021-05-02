Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.85.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $263.01 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.56 and a 200-day moving average of $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

