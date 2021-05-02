Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $36.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of MTDR opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

