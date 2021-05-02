Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 215,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,495. Materion has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

