Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Earnings Beat

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)’s share price was up 6.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $72.24. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 122,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. TheStreet cut Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Materion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

