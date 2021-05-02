Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $70.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.99. Matson has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $660,239. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matson by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.