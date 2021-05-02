Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Down 2%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) shares traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. 43,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 52,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.