McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

