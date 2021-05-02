MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.