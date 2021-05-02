Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Barclays upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.