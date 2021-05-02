Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

