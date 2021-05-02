Medifast (MED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Medifast to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $227.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

