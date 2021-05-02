Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Meggitt stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

