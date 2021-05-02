Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in April

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 688,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 367.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLSPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

