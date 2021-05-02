Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $136,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $6,345,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in The Mosaic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 15,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.18 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

