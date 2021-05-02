Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

