Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $149.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

