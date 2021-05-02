Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

