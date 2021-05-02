Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

