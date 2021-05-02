Mercury Systems (MRCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

