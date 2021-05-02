Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,618,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,998,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

