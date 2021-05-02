Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.