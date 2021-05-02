Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.840-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $994 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.65 million.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. 373,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,793. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $65.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

