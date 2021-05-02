Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $158.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

