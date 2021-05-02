Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,446,000 after buying an additional 3,034,684 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,646,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,809,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.73 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.