Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,697 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $1,722,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 147,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.13 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

